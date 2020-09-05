Catherine Holsinger Miller, 100, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Ms. Miller was born on October 5, 1919 in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth Cline Holsinger. She graduated as valedictorian from Linville Edom High School and later graduated from Eastern Mennonite University where she received her bachelors degree in education and the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga where she received her masters degree in education. She taught at Rockingham and Augusta County schools and music in Hamilton County Schools in Chattanooga. She held offices in both the Virginia and Tennessee Education Associations, was a member of the Linville Edom Alumni Association, and the Virginia Retired Teachers Association. She was an active member of West Side Baptist Church where she was organist for 32 years. She also attended Lindale Mennonite Church.
Surviving is a daughter-in-law, Teresa Miller of Linville; grandson Christopher Elijah Miller and wife Angelina, great-granddaughter; Cadence Eve Miller; grandson Noah Samuel Miller; and various nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Miller was preceded in death by a daughter, Lois Ann Sanderbeck, a son, Chris Edwin Miller; grandson, Donald “Donnie” White; and siblings, Fannie Good, Anna Dunn, Mary Shank, Welty Holsinger, Martha Browder, Justus Holsinger.
A private memorial service for the family only will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the West Side Baptist Church with Reverends Troy Pearson and George Fletcher officiating. A live stream link to the service is available by visiting youtube.com and searching West Side Baptist Church Harrisonburg, VA, or by clicking the link on her obituary page on the McMullen Funeral Home website, www.mcmullenfh.com. Burial will be held privately.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Side Baptist Church, c/o Children’s and Youth Ministries, 715 West Wolfe Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
