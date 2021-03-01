Catherine “Kathy” Newman Cardin, 63, a resident of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home. She was born April 13, 1957, in Baltimore, Md., and was a daughter of the late Herbert Wayne Sr. and Bettie Price Newman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Cardin Sr. on April 15, 2017; son, Roy Cardin Jr.; daughter, Tina Wallace, and sister, Wilma Lovern.
Kathy was employed with Massanutten Resort before dedicating herself entirely as a homemaker to her family. She had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren and dogs, and delighted in her surrounding as matriarch. She enjoyed Disney, was a wonderful cook, and will be remembered as the neighborhood mom that always had an open door.
Surviving are two daughters, Amy Gaskins and husband, Trace, of Elkton and Tabitha Shifflett of Shenandoah; a son, Brian Hendrick and companion, Susan, of Elkton; brother, Herbert “Wayne” Newman Jr., and wife, Cathy, of Dundalk, Md.; grandchildren, Bailee Gaskins, Mitchel Gaskins, Catherine Wallace and Gracie Dofflemyer, and son-in-law, Ricky Shifflett. Also surviving are nieces, Jennifer Paugh, Nancy Butler and husband, George, Danielle Newman and Alecia Herald and husband, Terry; numerous great-nieces; several great-nephews, including Timothy and Thomas Butler; and Sean Wheeler, who was like a son.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Donnie Sherfey and Sean Wheeler officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Community Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Friends may visit Kathy’s home at any time.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
