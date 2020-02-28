Catherine Kiser Minnick, 94, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg. She was born in Sugar Grove, W.Va., on Jan. 4, 1926, and was a daughter of the late Pearlie and Ada (Hoover) Kiser.
Catherine had worked for Giant Markets and as a waitress. She loved to bowl and play bingo and take care of her dog, Sissy.
She was united in marriage on Sept. 28, 1940, to Earl Minnick Sr., who passed away Aug. 17, 1970.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Louise Lam and husband, Roger, of Elkton, and son, Everett R. Minnick and wife, Margie, of Harrisonburg. Nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Doris Jean Sampson, and two sons, Wayne D. Minnick and Earl Minnick Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
