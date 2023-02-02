Catherine “Kitty” Whitt, 81, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home.
Born in Harrisonburg on Dec. 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Shifflett and Alleccie Herring Shifflett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dickie” Marvin Whitt; her daughter, Deborah Will Wilt and daughter-in-law, Frances “Sandy” Will.
She is survived by her son, Stacy Will of Weyers Cave; brothers, Donnie “Don” Shifflett and his wife, Pat, of Lewistown, Pa., Bill Shifflett and his wife, Patsy, of Harrisonburg, Larry Shifflett and his wife, Mary, of Massanutten and Troy Shifflett and his wife, Edith, of Elkton; and three grandchildren, Jennifer Funkhouser, Stephanie Piazza Showalter and her husband, Justin, and Jessica McKinnell.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
