Catherine Lee (Wade) East
Catherine Lee (Wade) East, 80, wife of Carl Fredrick “Fred” East, of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. East was born in Waynesboro, Va. on Jan. 7, 1943, a daughter of the late Earl Jacob Wade and Linnie Pauline (Fertig) Wade.
Catherine was a member of Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel and retired from the Augusta County School System as a bus driver. She enjoyed baking, especially making wedding cakes.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. East is preceded in death by two sons, Samuel Carl East and Jeffery Scott East; three brothers, George Abbott Wade, Gerald Wade, and Ed Wade; and three sisters, Virginia Hite, Anna Wood and Juanita Wade.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of sixty-two years, are two sons, Lee East of Verona and Steve East and his wife, Jackie, of Mount Sidney; 12 grandchildren, Bradley Curry and his wife, Amanda, Shawn East and his wife, Jessie, Justin East and his wife, Tiffany, Brittany Merrell, Kayla Shifflett and her husband, Eric, Hannah Hudnall, Kristan East, Tyler East and his wife, Lindsey, Brianna Powell and her husband, Adam, Savannah Aguilar and her husband, Kelvin, Jeffrey East, and Samuel East; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 27, at Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel by Pastor Carl F. East. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be her grandsons, Bradley, Shawn, Justin, Eric, Tyler, Jeffrey, and Samuel.
It is suggested that those desiring make memorial contributions to Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel, 439 Pleasant Grove Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
