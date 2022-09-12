Catherine Louise Lonas Golladay, 86, of Mount Jackson, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. at Smith Creek Regular Baptist Church in New Market. Pastors Phil Speicher and Brent Hockema will officiate. Burial was private in Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery near Mount Jackson.
Mrs. Golladay was born Jan. 13, 1936, in Shenandoah County, daughter of the late Albert J. Lonas Sr. and Viola Mae Tusing Lonas.
She formerly worked at Bowman Apple and retired from owning her own housekeeping business. She was a longtime member of Smith Creek Regular Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Allen Golladay; sisters, Janet Sine and Arlene Ward and brothers, Sidney Lonas and Randolph Lonas.
She is survived by her children, Larry A. Golladay and wife, Sharen, Gary L. Golladay and wife, Virginia, and Jerry D. Golladay and wife, Becky, all of Mount Jackson and daughter, Grace A. Speicher and husband, Phil, of Edinburg; two brothers, Albert Lonas Jr. and wife, Esther, of Harrisonburg and Eugene Lonas and wife, Linda, of Mount Jackson; grandchildren, Brittney Hepner and husband Chris, Angela Golladay, Rachel Golladay and Matthew Golladay; three great-grandchildren, Graham Hepner, Harley Hepner and Danny Leo McDonald (Golladay); brother-in-law, Eddie Sine of Front Royal; sister-in-law, Geraldine Lonas of New Market and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
