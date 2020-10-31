Catherine Marie Hilliard, 94, of Stanley, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
She was born on May 29, 1926, in Shenandoah and was a daughter of the late Robert McAllister and Pearl Iona Good McAllister.
Catherine was a member of the Luray Pentecostal Church.
On Nov. 4, 1944, she married Charles Martin Hilliard Sr., who died on July 15, 2016.
She is survived by three daughters, Ethel Putnam and Gladys Jean Kisling, both of Stanley, and Mary Shifflett of Oklahoma; two sons, Robert and Larry Hilliard, both of Stanley; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Martin Hilliard Jr.; four brothers, Charlie, William, James and Rufus McAllister; five sisters, Rebecca McAllister, Betty McAllister, Beatrice McAllister, Evelyn Slye and Nadine Hammer; one grandson, Jeffrey Shifflett; and two great-grandchildren, Raelyn Shifflett and David Jacob Hilliard.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Luray Pentecostal Church by the Rev. Daniel D. Herring, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be in the Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
