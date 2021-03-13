Catherine Marie Stout, 72, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away at her residence on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
On June 1, 1948, she was born in Criders, Va. to the late Jesse M. and Martha Jane Delawder Crider.
She worked as a C.N.A. at Avante Nursing Home and was an avid reader of the Bible.
She married the late John Robert Stout, who preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2017.
She is survived by six sons, David Crider of Broadway, Terry Barb of Moorefield, W.Va., Amos Barb, Jr. of Fulks Run, William Barb of Fulks Run, Jonathan Barb of Winchester, and James Barb of Kansas; one daughter, Margaret Barb of Georgia; one sister, Joann Frank of Harrisonburg; one brother, Franklin Crider of Virginia; twelve grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
One brother, Freddie Crider, and one sister, Lula Bell Dove, preceded her in death.
Her wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services. Her ashes will be buried at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Caplinger Cemetery, Attn: Debbie Lantz, 19379 Brocks Gap Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
