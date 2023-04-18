Catherine Messick McWilliams
Catherine “Cathy” Messick McWilliams, 68, of Rockingham went to be with the Lord, Friday, April 14, 2023, after a long battle of illness.
Cathy was born December 23, 1954 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton Messick and Violet Lotts. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, James Lotts; father and mother-in-law, Bill (Pete) and Elizabeth McWilliams; her daughter, Tina Fox; and son-in-law, Kim Reed.
Cathy graduated from Broadway High School in 1972 and was a member of Melrose Church of the Brethren and The Valley Cruisers Car Club. She was a retired and beloved daycare provider to many children over the last 30 years.
On June 25, 1972, she married her high school sweetheart and one true love, Glenn (Buddy) McWilliams, who survives.
Cathy also leaves behind a daughter, Sherry Croy and husband, Steve; granddaughter, Stephanie McWilliams and spouse, Cody Cook; granddaughter, Casey Reed and boyfriend, Colton Shaver; grandson, Justin Reed and girlfriend, Cati Hermes; granddaughter, Sonja Kerr and husband, Joe; grandson, Andrew Croy; granddaughter, Kaylee Croy; a sister, Vicki Kenney and husband, Mark; brother in law, Howard McWilliams and wife, Nok; nephew, Ashby McWilliams and wife, Shannon; great-grandchildren, Lily, Miley, Lucy, Olivia, Jayden, Joseph, Kaleb and Carly; her cherished puppy, Rosie; and many close friends she has met over the years that she considers family.
The family will receive friends 6-9 pm, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg or anytime at Sherry and Steve’s residence at 463 Melrose Road Rockingham VA.
A funeral service will be held 11 am, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Guy Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Please dress casually as that is what Cathy would have wanted.
The Melrose Church of the Brethren welcomes family and friends for a meal immediately following the burial.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.