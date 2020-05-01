Catherine Tenie Metz, 76, of Timberville, died April 30, 2020, at Bonview Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Richmond. She was born Aug. 31, 1943, in Baker, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Herbert L. and Isadore Miller.
She worked as a security officer for Allied. She was a member of Salem Mennonite Church.
On June 11, 1979, she married Roy Lee Metz, who preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2006.
Surviving are a daughter, Katrina Toombs, of Timberville; grandsons, Glen and Leland Metz; several sisters; a special niece, Tabitha Wine and husband, Robert, of McGaheysville, and a number of nieces and nephews.
There will not be any services at this time.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815, to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
