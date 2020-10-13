Catherine V. DeHaven
Catherine Victoria DeHaven, 95, of Harrisonburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1925, in Gainesboro, Va., and was the daughter of the late Walter L. and Effie Salina DeHaven.
Catherine attended the Virginia School for Deaf and Blind and graduated from Philadelphia School for Deaf and Blind in Pennsylvania. She was employed with the IRS in Washington, D.C., and retired after 35 years of service. After retiring, she moved to Harrisonburg; she was a member of the Ray of Hope Church.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece, Josephine Meekins and husband, Nelson; and longtime friends, Betty and Jerry Hale, with whom she lived since 2013.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Friends may pay their respects from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Kite and Pastor Bill Marion officiating. Burial will be in Woodbine Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, please follow current CDC guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
