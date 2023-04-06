Cathleen Harpine Coffman, 93, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at White Birch Estates. She was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Andrew and Evelyn (Lambert) Harpine.
Cathleen worked for the Highway Department. She left the Highway Department to become a stay-at-home mom for her children and help her husband on the farm. She took great pride in her cooking and helping to raise her grandchildren. She was a member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren.
Cathleen was united in marriage on April 4, 1953, to John Edwin Coffman, who preceded her in death Jan. 25, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Good and husband, Weldon, of Bridgewater; son-in-law, Chris Click, of Bridgewater; brother, Beverly Harpine and wife, Margaret, of Culpeper; grandchildren, Morgan Dakin and husband, Ethan, Rachel Coffman, Amy Brown, and Allee Coffman; great-granddaughter, Maeve Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Click; son, John Lee Coffman; grandson, John Kelly Coffman; a great-grandchild; and brother, Lawrence Harpine.
A service celebrating Cathleen's life will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Montezuma Church of the Brethren with Pastor Terri Luzynski officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Duke University Pediatric Bone Marrow Support Unit, 1400 Morreene Road, Durham, NC 27705 or Montezuma Church of the Brethren, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
