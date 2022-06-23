Cathryn Elizabeth Frazier Seese, born Nov. 29, 1923, a retired public elementary school teacher, died June 21, 2022, at her home in Bridgewater Retirement Village of respiratory arrest.
Mrs. Seese was a native Virginian, born and reared at Grove Hill in Page County. She graduated from Shenandoah High School and earned a degree in elementary education from Madison College in Harrisonburg, Va. in 1947. She also attended George Washington University, the University of Virginia, and Marymount University. Mrs. Seese retired in 1985.
Cathryn married Nelson Martin Seese of Bethesda, Md. in 1950. He predeceased her. She is survived by her brothers, Forrest Livingston Frazier of Bridgewater and James Ervin Frazier of Pittsburgh.
Cathryn and Nelson experienced many wonderful and creative adventures together for more than 65 years. They enjoyed all members of both their families. She enjoyed photography, traveling, rock collecting, nature, and entertaining. Mrs. Seese was a longtime member of the Church of the Brethren.
A brief graveside service will take place at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren Memorial Garden with family attending.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.