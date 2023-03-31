Cecelia Kramer Phelan, 80, of Bridgewater, Va., peacefully passed away on March 28, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Cecelia is survived by four children, Rita Phelan, Andrew (Johanna) Phelan, Veronica (Jeffrey) Grimes, and Daniel Phelan; grandchildren, Madeleine, Ella and Maureen Grimes, and Celia Phelan; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and her aunt, Elizabeth Meyer Wagner.
She was the oldest of 11 children. Survived by siblings, Martha (Bill) Uebelher, Greg (Betty) Kramer, Julia Rader, Larry Kramer, Monica (David) Frackelton, Ellen (Trevor) Shackelford, Tony (Mary) Kramer, Joe (MaryBeth) Kramer, and Raymond Kramer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer T. and Mary Meyer Kramer; her husband of 53 years, Paul Michael Phelan; and a brother, Matthew Kramer.
Cecelia was Office Manager and an Officer for the Kramer family business, Parts Inc., for 35 years. She loved music and sang with the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society for several years. She was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering at their Food Pantry.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg, Va. with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and reception following Mass.
Interment will take place at Duck Run Natural Cemetery in Penn Laird on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 154 North Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
