Cecil ‘C.J.’ Dolan Mongold Jr.
Cecil “C.J.” Dolan Mongold Jr. died Sept. 10, 2021, at the Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville. He was born Aug. 27, 1962, in Maryland and was the son of the late Cecil Dolan Sr. and Addie Mae Reese Mongold.
Surviving are stepbrothers, Wayne Eye of Clover Hill and Phillip Eye and wife, Doris, of Mount Crawford; cousins, Wilma Elliott of Broadway, Janet Barnes of Rockingham, Sherry Mongold of Rockingham, Vickie O’brien of Rockingham and Patsy Zirk of Edinburg.
Pastor W.L. “Sonny” Henkel and Mark Reese will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Clover Hill Cemetery.
Those wishing may view and sign the book Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.