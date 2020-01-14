Cecil F. Gilkerson
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Recreation & Park Society, 6372 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Suite 109, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 to establish the Cecil F. Gilkerson Scholarship for young recreation professionals or to the Harrisonburg First Tee Program, 690 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.