Cecil Guy Smith, 91, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Sentara RMH, Harrisonburg, Va.
Born June 21, 1931, in Mathias, W.Va., he was the son of the late Ira Guy smith and Gladys (Reedy) Smith.
He was a member of the Mathias Church of the Brethren where he had served as a deacon and trustee. He enjoyed fishing and antique car shows. He loved animals.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Luretta (Bailey) Smith, on Dec. 22, 2015; a daughter, Carolyn Marie Barb, on July 8, 1990; three sisters; eight brothers; and a great-grandson, Cory Cook.
He is survived by his son, Ronald E. Smith (Cindy) of Mathias, W.Va.; his siblings, Eddie Smith (Virginia) of Mount Solon, Va., Billy Smith of Mathias, W.Va., and Pauline Davis of Augusta, W.Va.; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Mathias Church of the Brethren, Mathias, W.Va. with Pastors Dan Bailey and Bob Curns officiating. Interment will be in Mathias Mennonite Cemetery, Mathias, W.Va.
The family will receive friends Saturday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
