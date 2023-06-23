Life-long servant of God, Rev. Cecil L. Haycock passed peacefully from this earth on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in his home surrounded by his daughters and grandson. His devotion and ministry to spreading the comforting word of God to all he met will be greatly missed.
Rev. Haycock was born on his family’s farm near Wardensville, W.Va. He was the youngest of three children born to Paris (Parades) Haycock (1881-1933) and Rosa Florence Heishman (1889-1988). Cecil was the grandson of James and Lucy Sager Haycock. Cecil was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Berchie Hodum Haycock, a sister, Ressie Arlene Heishman (Blair), and brother, Woodrow Wilson Haycock (Hazel).
He attended single room schools on Trout Run and Thorn Bottom Roads, driving a homemade school bus made from a pickup truck with benches in the back. He graduated from Wardensville, High School, where he was the school photographer.
Rev. Haycock was called to the ministry by the Sugar Grove Church of the Brethren congregation in Hardy county, W.Va. in the early 1950s where he was a leader in the Sunday School program and directed singing in the church. He traveled often with the church young people into Shenandoah and Rockingham counties to sing at hymn sings and was well known.
Rev. Haycock began his higher education at Berea College, Ky., and later attended Bridgewater College, graduating in 1958. While at Bridgewater, he sang under Nelson P. Huffman with the Rockingham Male Chorus and played the piano and organ under Ruth Stauffer. He instilled his love of music in his daughters who both continue to serve their church congregations as church pianists. He completed a master’s degree in counseling during the 1960s.
He attended seminary at Bethany in Chicago where he preached at Calvary Methodist Church while a student and worked at the Chicago public library to support his wife and two daughters born to them while he was in seminary. After seminary, he was installed at Pastor of Education at McPherson Church of the Brethren, McPherson, Kan. He served as youth minister during his time there, traveling with kids on many camping trips to Colorado and to National Youth Conference in New York City.
Rev. Haycock’s first full-time pastorate was at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren in Page County, Va., where he served for eight years. His next pastorate was in Augusta County, Va. at White Hill COB, and he retired from full-time ministry there in 1988. He returned to live at his family farm to enjoy raising cattle and gardening and filled the pulpit at Walker’s Chapel COB in Mt. Jackson, Va. until May 2023. He was 96 years young when he preached his final sermon there.
Rev. Haycock is survived by daughter, Gilda Gilbert (Jay) of Wardensville, W.Va., daughter, Hope Friesen (Randy) of Brooksville, Miss.; and grandchildren, Jacob Eberly (Somer), Mason Gray (Kelsey), Caleb Gilbert, all of Wardensville, W.Va.; Denis Lee Friesen of Dallas, Texas and Alayna Owens (Brodi) of Brooksville, Miss.; and two great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, W.Va. on Sunday, June 25, from 1-2:30 p.m. The funeral will follow immediately at 2:30 p.m. with interment in the family cemetery behind Sugar Grove Church of the Brethren in Wardensville, W.Va.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, W.Va.
