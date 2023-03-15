Cecil M. Crummett
Cecil Marion Crummett, 75, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at UVA Medical Center. Mr. Crummett was born Nov. 15, 1947, in Augusta County to the late Lillie Agnes (Edmond) Crummett.
He worked as a truck driver for Atkins Trucking and Augusta County Verona solid waste substation.
He is survived by a daughter, Tina Maddox; a son, Thomas “Tommy” Crummett; granddaughters, Cynthia Duby and Brooklyn Crummett; grandsons, Ryan and Austin Crummett; great-grandson, Alexander Hunt; great-granddaughter, Lilly Hix; and life companion, Jeannie Whetzel.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Frank Edmond, Ray Crummett, and Homer Crummett; and a sister, Belle Crummett.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Henry Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Golden Clark. Interment will follow at Hebron Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Shumaker, Cody Anderson, Billy Davis Jr., Ryan Crummett, Austin Crummett, and Buzzy Reed.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
