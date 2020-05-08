Cecilia Murillo Zavala, 85, of Timberville, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Cecilia was born on February 16, 1935, in Mexico, the daughter of the late Bernandino Murillo and Nicandra Diaz Murillo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Ma Zavala.
She is survived by two sons, Ramon and Miguel Zavala; two daughters, Josefina and Gloria Zavala; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Valley Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will be private.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
