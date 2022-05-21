Celina N. Fulk, age 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The full obituary will be published in the next edition of the DN-R and, once finalized, to Mrs. Fulk’s obituary page at kygers.com.
