Celina Norma Fulk, 87, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, May 20, 2022. Celina was born on Thursday, Dec. 13, 1934, in Harrisonburg and was one of twelve children born to the late Albert Walker and Blanche May Leake Shifflett.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth “Ken” Fulk II and husband, Kurt Wootton, of San Francisco, Calif.; a daughter, Leslie K. McHone and husband, Bob, of Harrisonburg; a sister, Connie Dodd and husband, Paul; a brother, John Shifflett and wife, Linda; two grandchildren, Robert McHone and wife, Jenny, and granddaughter, Kelli McHone; five great-grandchildren, Celina Carpenter and husband, Ronald, Rachel McHone, Jordyn McHone, Jakobh McHone and Taylor McHone; three great-great-grandchildren, Eli and Andrew Mann and Arayah McHone; and niece, Patricia Mathers in addition to many other beloved nieces and nephews.
Beyond her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Linhoss, Frances Phillips and Margaret McDonaldson and brothers, Charles, Ernest, James, Al, Herman and Garnett Shifflett.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Tim McAvoy officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A reception will follow at Melrose Lodge 6637 North Valley Pike, Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank https://www.brafb.org.
Celina, or “Squeaky” as she was fondly known by many, grew up in a proud working class family. Her father tragically died when she was only ten leaving her mother and older siblings to help care for the large family. At the age of twelve Celina was badly injured when her dress caught fire while standing too close to a wood-burning stove. Fortunately her brothers were there to help extinguish the flames. She spent the next few months recuperating in the hospital, and as she would tell you, she greatly enjoyed all the personal attention not normally afforded her in a family with twelve children. Once released she went to live with her older sister “Dot” and husband, Ray Linhoss. They remained close and guiding figures throughout her and her children’s lives.
While at a dance with her sisters in 1954 Celina met a strikingly handsome young man newly released from the service. He watched while she danced--a storyline that might very well describe their sixty-one year marriage. While not always an easy journey, their bond was steadfast and rooted in an unwavering love for one another.
In 1957 she had a daughter--or perhaps princess might be a better description. Leslie was not only the apple of her parent’s eyes, but pretty much that of anyone in close proximity. She had long reign of seven and a half years. Then in 1964 Kenny was in a near fatal car crash that altered the course of both their lives. Thankful that he had survived, they decided to have another child. In May of 1965 “little Kenny” arrived. Unfortunately no one had thought to include Leslie in that conversation. After a rather bumpy start which included a ransacked room and a refusal to come to the dinner table, things eventually settled down. Having not been afforded one herself, Celina was a strong advocate for her children’s education enrolling them both in the progressive Anthony Seeger school. She led every carpool and attended each performance throughout the years.
When Leslie ran away from home at age sixteen for three nights (with the boy to whom she is still married) Celina took to her room refusing to leave while the town frantically searched. No one but her sisters were allowed in. On occasion a note would emerge from Celina and be read aloud to the crowd who had gathered in the home. Of course Leslie was found and a few years later a wedding occurred and then grandchildren followed as did great and great-great grandchildren.
Celina spent her life in service to others. At first as a young woman working as a server in one of the town’s finer restaurant’s Belle Meade. Then owning and operating several restaurants with her siblings including the Guys & Dolls and The Coffee Shop at the historic Kavanaugh Hotel. After retiring from the restaurant business, she went on to be a caregiver for the elderly, building lasting relationships with many families and assisting folks during some of the most vulnerable times of their adult lives.
Celina was a great storyteller often through songs and words keeping the tradition alive through four generations. For a time she was a poet writing to express her deep emotions--both of heartache and joy. She had a deceptive wit and great sense of humor. She loved to remind folks that she could still perform a cartwheel deep into fifties. Her small stature belied a great will and strength. Her kindness and generosity of spirit were her most marked characteristics. She was unfailingly loyal and fiercely dedicated to her family who will miss her dearly.
As she expressed, she wanted to live independently in her home of fifty seven years until the Lord called her home to be with Kenny. As with much of life, Celina managed to leave on her own terms.
