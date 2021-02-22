Cesar Lopez-Vicente, 47, of Harrisonburg, passed away Feb. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Aug. 25, 1973, in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.
Mr. Lopez-Vicente is survived by his spouse, Susan Vasquez-Lopez and daughter, Layla Lopez. In addition, he is survived by sisters, Justa, Mauricia, and Florentina; a brother, Rolando; and many relatives in Guatemala.
He was preceded in death by his father, Margarito Perez-Tzun; his mother, Daniela Vicente-Sontay; and brother, Lauro Perez-Vicente.
He was a dedicated employee of Kerry Foods in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Bill Reinhold officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.