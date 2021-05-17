Chad “Wooddog” Anthony Mines, 46, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Mr. Mines was born Sept. 11, 1974, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of Pamela Liskey Morris and husband, Tom “G.T.” Morris and the late James Anthony Mines.
Chad was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School and was employed in the waste management industry. He was an avid camper and that is how he earned his nickname, Wooddog. He was boisterous, always there to help and be there for you and had a gentle heart that continued to give because he never learned to say no. He impacted a lot of people, but you never knew it until later. He was a bargain hunter and collector that enjoyed finding crocks and riding tractors. Chad was a simple man and he loved his Mammaw, his family and was a proud dad to his daughter, Kaylee.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his daughter, Kaylee Mines of Shenandoah; sisters, Karah Johnson and husband, Michael, of Mount Crawford and Shaunna Young and husband, Eric, of Stuarts Draft; brother, Wes Mines and wife, Bev, of Fincastle; paternal grandmother “Mammaw” Helen Mines of Dayton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday May 19, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jeff Fisher officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to his daughter, Kaylee Mines’ college education fund at gofundme.com/kaylees-education-expenses.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
