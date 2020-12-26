Chanda Baker
Chanda Denise Baker, 60, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center due to Covid.
Chanda was born in Warm Springs, VA, and lived in the Staunton and Harrisonburg area, on April 19, 1960, a daughter of the late Wanda (Hodge) and William Harvey Smith, and Billy Gene Linton.
She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, worked for the at March of Dimes, and had previously worked as a hairdresser at Simmons Cut & Tan and Hairmates. She was a member of Mount Olive Brethren Church in Pineville.
On Sept. 10, 1989, she was united in marriage to Paul Baker, who survives.
Chanda is also survived by daughters, Lindsay Cupp and husband, Jeremy, of Mt. Crawford, and Sara Woolf and husband, Earl, of Rockingham;brothers, Michael Gene Linton and wife, JoAnn, of Bedford, and Glenn William Smith and wife, Lora, of Cumberland, VA; grandchildren, Harleigh, Emmi, and Drake Cupp, Daniele Olimski-Michael, and Kathryn Woolf; several nephews and a niece.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the guest register. The family will not be present.
A private funeral service will be live-streamed starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29th, at www.johnsonfs.com or at www.mtolivebrethren.org
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olive Brethren Church, 2977 Pineville Rd., McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com. Please sign the guest register and leave your favorite memory of Chanda.
