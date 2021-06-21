Chandra Mae Wilson Sanders
Chandra Mae Wilson Sanders, 46, of Rockingham, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Hospital in Harrisonburg.
Chandra was born Sept. 27, 1974, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of Linda and Jesse Miller of Lacey Spring and Warren Wilson of Woodstock.
She graduated from Broadway High School, Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University and worked for Graves Electric as an Office Manager. When Chandra wasn’t spending time with her family and friends, she also loved to salsa dance, play volleyball, visit vineyards, tube along the Shenandoah River and was an avid animal lover. Chandra never met a stranger. She was a loving wife, daughter and mother, she was a friend to all that knew her.
On Sept. 14, 2002, she married Randy Sanders, who survives. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her sons, Braxton Wilson and Alexander Sanders; daughter, Ella Sanders; sisters, Laci Martin and husband, Sam, and Shawna Racey and husband, Rick; brothers, Wesley Wilson and wife, Nukhet, and Jared Wilson and wife, Justine, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Alvin Mauck and David Wilson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Friedens United Church of Christ, 3960 Friedens Church Road, Mount Crawford, VA 22841 with Pastor Ed Heatwole officiating. A graveside service will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral and burial expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.