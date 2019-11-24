Chandra Michelle Lucas, 28, of Page County, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born March 19, 1991, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of Sharon Lucas and Timmy Mowbray and his wife, Melinda.
She was a graduate of the 2009 Class at Page County High School. She loved all her modern technology, no one could get her to put down her X-Box, her mother stated. Her friends and family brought her much joy throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her brother James Allen Merica.
In addition to her mother and father, she is survived by a sister, Alyssa Pendleton and husband, Trey; two brothers, Matt Mowbray and Tyler Mowbray; maternal grandparents, Connie Hall and James Lucas and his wife, Sharon; paternal grandfather, Donnie Mowbray and niece, Ezama. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with Mr. Brad Shifflett officiating. Visitation will follow the service until 9 p.m., at the funeral home and at other times at the family’s home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kyger Funeral Home to offset these unexpected expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
