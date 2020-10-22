Charlene Rosalie Hunley, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at August Medical Center.
Born in Rockingham County on April 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Bismark and Laura Fadely Hanger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Walker Hanger, Arlie Hanger, Howard Hanger, Goldie Hanger, Ruth Holmes, Mildred Smiley and Violet Hensley.
Mrs. Hunley was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and retired in June 1994 from the Harrisonburg City Public School System. Mrs. Hunley graduated from Dayton High School in 1946, was an avid reader, and loved working crossword puzzles.
On Feb. 20, 1949, she married Harry Price Hunley, who preceded her in death on March 23, 1985.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Knupp; a grandson, Derek Knupp, and a brother, Arthur R. Hanger, all of Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with The Rev. Adam Blagg officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, 1700 Reservoir St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
