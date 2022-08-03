Charles Addison Darcus
Charles Addison Darcus, 91, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 26, 1930, and was a son of the late Hester Darcus.
Charles retired from American Safety Razor in Verona and was a member of Mt. Moriah Church in Grottoes.
He was united in marriage on June 26, 1954, to Violet Veney (Leach) Darcus, who preceded him in death.
Charles is survived by two sons, Byron Darcus and Darryl “Reno” Darcus; five grandchildren, Tiffani (Abraham) Nelson, Shaquawnna Benjamin, Leslie (Wesley) Boyd, Shamya Harrison, and Rhashod Harrison; seven great-grandchildren, Cazzion McCarthy, Jaquan Benjamin, Mykaila Moore, Brandon Nelson, Wesley Boyd Jr., Wale Boyd, and Weilani Boyd; and three great-great-grandchildren, Ajaya Henry, Kazziona McCarthy, and Aziya Watkins.
In addition to his wife and mother, Charles is preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Mae Miller and Marietta Spivey; and daughter-in-law, Ruby (Daniels) Darcus.
A service celebrating the life of Charles will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes with Pastor John Benson officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website. Burial will follow at John Wesley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.