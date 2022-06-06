Charles “Bill” Custer, 93, of Mount Clinton, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022.
Son of the late Charles Wm. and Mary Custer, he was born on the family farm in Mount Clinton Nov. 12, 1928. He was predeceased by his sister, Mildred, and brother, George, and was the last surviving member of his family.
On Feb. 27, 1954, Bill married Evelyn Frye. He is survived by his son, Gary; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two nieces; and three nephews.
A very humble man, Bill was proud to be a Custer, Virginian, Christian, U.S. Marine, Union President, lifelong Democrat, and family man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his antique Fords, and supporting all Ford Teams in NASCAR.
Bill served as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon in West Rockingham churches and was an avid Bible reader. A master carpenter, he built many fine homes in Park View, Bridgewater, and Rockingham County.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. A Christian funeral will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home by Bishop Michael Fallin, Pastor John Sheppard, and Minister J.B. Shoemaker with Eulogy by Gary and Charlie Custer. Burial will be held at Weavers Cemetery with full Military Honors by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.