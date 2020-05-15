Charles “Bud” Bert Somers, III, 74, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home, after a 5-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
Bud was born, August 22, 1945, in Westmorland County, Pennsylvania, and was the son of the late, Charles Bert Somers, Jr. and Kathryn Kull Somers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Kay Bogot. Bud moved with his family to Virginia when he was two years of age. He attended Waterman Elementary School and graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1963. He graduated from Bridgewater College in 1967 with a degree in Chemistry. He taught high school for four years in Rockbridge County before moving back to Harrisonburg. He was employed with New York Life Insurance Company for 40 years. During that time, he was a member of the local Underwriter’s Association and achieved his Charter Life Underwriter designation. He was also a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table.
On July 12, 1970, he married Barbara Ritchie Somers, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Lauren Somers Puffenbarger and husband, David, of Bridgewater; sister, Carole Logan and husband, James, of Mount Crawford; grandson, Brandon Puffenbarger of Bridgewater; seven nieces and three nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews and cousins. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Julia Ritchie, and a brother-in-law, Joe Ritchie.
Bud trusted Christ as his Savior when he was a young man, and since that time has been secure in his faith. Bud was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Burketown, where he held numerous leadership positions. He taught the adult Sunday School class for over 20 years which he really enjoyed doing.
Bud served on the RMH Foundation Board for many years. He enjoyed hobbies such as hunting and fishing and loved the time he spent at the 5 Springs Hunt Club in Highland County. He enjoyed hosting his monthly poker games at Buds Dog House. For many years, he loved to refinish furniture and collect antiques. Family life was very important to Bud and he loved the outings especially the family ger-togethers at the cabin on the river.
A private graveside service will be held at Naked Creek Cemetery in Augusta County, with Reverend James Logan officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 3700 Lee Hwy., Weyers Cave, VA 24486; Sentara Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801; or Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
