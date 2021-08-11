A memorial service for Charles “Bud” Somers III, of Bridgewater, will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with The Rev. James Logan officiating. Mr. Somers passed away May 13, 2020, at his home.

