Charles “Charlie” D. Frye Sr. left his earthly home on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church officiated by Pastor Matthew A. Diehl. Interment will be held immediately after at Mount Jackson Cemetery followed by a reception at the church.
Charlie was born Sept. 25, 1953, to Berlin “Buzz” and Dollie Frye. He married the love of his life, Barbara Osborne Frye, on Oct. 6, 1979.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, William “Bill” Frye, Jackie “Joe” Frye, and Dwight “Ike” Frye. He is survived by his wife; his son, CJ (Noel) Frye; brother, Tommy (Jackie) Frye; and sister, Margaret “Nook” Frye. Charlie “Kotie” will be greatly missed by his grandson, Roman Frye.
Charlie graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1971. He worked at Kennametal in New Market until his retirement in the fall of 2015. He was a lifelong member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church where he served as trustee and council chairman. He was also a member of the Mount Jackson Cemetery Board. He also proudly served as a founding member and president of the Kotie Fan Club.
Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars, indulging his grandson, baseball--especially the New York Yankees, and gardening. Any of these hobbies were made better by the presence of his family, which was the most important thing to him. After retirement, Charlie could often be found at Curtain Call Coffee Shop and 7-Eleven in Mount Jackson where he made the rounds to catch up on the real news of the day.
Charlie was a kind and selfless man who will be missed by his family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, PO Box 484, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or the Mount Jackson Rescue Squad, 6155 Main St., Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.