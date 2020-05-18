Charles (Charlie) Eugene Phillips, 73, of Burke, Va., died May 14, 2020, at Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, Va., after suffering a heart attack.
He was born Sept. 27, 1946, in New Market, Va., and was the son of the late Wilma Caroline Myers Phillips and Robert Verlin Phillips. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane Fadley Phillips, whom he married Aug. 6, 1966. Survivors also include his beloved children and their spouses: Bradley E. Phillips (Heather), Barton T. Phillips (Meg) and Heather Phillips Donohue (Sean). His proudest moments were when speaking of his grandchildren: Cole Phillips, Ainsley Phillips, Tyler Phillips, Owen Donohue, Preston Phillips, Wyatt Phillips, Reily Donohue, and Peyton Donohue. He is also survived by his sister, Dottie Getz (C.W.), of Quicksburg, Va. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Phillips (Carolyn) of New Market and sister, Mary Andrews (Burk) of Woodbridge.
Charlie graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Mount Jackson, Va., in 1964, and from Madison College (later James Madison University) in 1968 with a B.S. in Physics. He spent his entire career as a Patent Examiner for the US Patent and Trademark Office, where he earned Expert Status in his field. Early in his career, he was awarded a Bronze Medal Award for Superior Federal Service. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of patents with area elementary students.
In high school, he played on the championship Stonewall Jackson Generals basketball team and followed the game to college, where he once held the school scoring record.
Charlie and Jane were regular attendees of their grandchildren's activities and sports, especially basketball and baseball, where he spent hours coaching them in the games that he loved.
Charlie was a Little League Coach for West Springfield Little League for 41 years, mostly at the 11/12 level and for Springfield Babe Ruth. He was also awarded a charter team for the Northern Virginia fall baseball league. The Little League community viewed him as the "gold standard" for managers and he was widely respected throughout Virginia. In addition to his spring teams, he managed or coached 25 All-Star Teams, winning 9 District titles, and twice advanced teams to the Little League Regional Tournament. During his baseball coaching career, he taught over 700 kids. He also served in various positions on the League Board of Directors. Separately, he coached youth basketball for Springfield Youth Club and Braddock Road Youth Club.
Charlie and Jane were regular attendees of the Little League World Series, often arranging for families to attend and enjoy this unique experience. They became friends with Carl Stotz (deceased), who is the founder of Little League Baseball, and made friends throughout the world. In 2009, Charlie was honored as the "Youth Coach of the Year," by the Washington D.C. Home Plate Club.
Charlie's infectious personality gave him a unique capability to relate to kids at all ages, and he knew how to bring out the best in them. Not only was he an excellent teacher of baseball, he was a mentor who taught kids character skills and life lessons. He was often spotted at high school games and followed his players as they advanced as far as Major League Baseball.
Charlie was known as a devoted family and community man. He was dedicated to his church, Messiah United Methodist Church, Springfield, Va., where he served in various positions and where he was highly regarded for his knowledge of scripture.
Visitors may pay their final respects at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va., on Thursday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. A private family burial will be held on Friday, May 22. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Messiah United Methodist Church in Springfield, Va., at a later date.
Memorial gifts in Charlie's memory may be made to West Springfield Little League, P.O. Box 2563, Springfield, VA 22152 or to the Messiah UMC Weekend Backpack Program, 6215 Rolling Road, Springfield, VA 22152.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
