Charles ‘Charlie’ Eugene Whittington
Charles “Charlie” Eugene Whittington, 78, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away Nov. 12, 2021, in Richmond, Va.
Born Aug. 13, 1943, in Clarke County, Va., he was the son of the late George W. and Martha Mose Whittington. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Patrick; sister, Gladys Lafollette and wife, Linda.
He is survived by children, Terry (Angie) Whittington, of Gerrardstown, Carol (Bobby) Rickard, Kelly (Greg) Deck, of Middleway; sister, Marie Owens; nephew, Vince (Tish) Owens, of Inwood; niece, Violet Knowles; great-niece, Michelle Lones, of Tarboro, N.C.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; adopted grandchildren, Justin Motsinger, Sierra Motsinger-Cole and Caleb Motsinger; special friends, Kenny and Connie Reynolds, Gary Custer, and racing buddy, Merritt Sprouse, of Charlottesville, Va.
Charlie was a carpenter by trade, training many who carry on today.
He was a former late model driver starting in the late 60’s and was still planning to race at his passing. He competed at many local tracks in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Delaware.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church, 58 Splinter Lane, New Market, Va., with Charles Strickler and The Rev. Glenn Turner officiating. A covered dish dinner will follow.
