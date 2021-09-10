Charles "Charlie" Leroy Leonard, 80, of Mount Crawford, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Charlie was born in Zanesville, Ohio on Nov. 29, 1940, a son of the late Juanita (Foster) and Paul Orville Leonard.
Charlie served in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Private First Class before his honorable discharge in August of 1966. He worked as an extrusion operator at Reynolds Metals Company in Grottoes and was a member of the Grottoes Horseshoe Club.
On May 4, 1963, he was united in marriage to Joan Kee Propst, who preceded him in death.
Charlie is survived by daughter, Rhonda Clifton and husband, Aaron, of Dayton; sister, Anna Hadley and husband, Darel, of Oregon; brother, Orville Darrow of Texas, and grandchildren, Hayley, Kelsey and Titus.
In addition to his parents and wife, Charlie was preceded in death by five siblings.
Services will be private.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
