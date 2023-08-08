Charles “Charlie” Robert Skidmore, 67, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his home with his family.
He was born April 16, 1956, and was a son of the late Leila Huffman Skidmore.
He was a member of St. Michaels United Church of Christ in Bridgewater.
Charlie married Lynn Cassiday Skidmore in 1981, who survives. Two children survive him, Kyle Skidmore of Dayton and McKenzie Ulmer and husband, James, of Blacksburg; brothers, Rick Skidmore and wife, Patti, of Grottoes, and Bill Skidmore and wife, Suzy, of Dayton; and three grandchildren, Ava Long of Dayton and Cora and Creedence Ulmer of Blacksburg.
Many loving family members also survive him; mother-in-law and dear friend, Nancy Cassiday, Kelly and Randy Roberts, Chris and Bubby Todd, Molly and Sam Skidmore, Nicole Kerns, Zach Roberts, Essie Gordon, Grace Warlitner, Michael and Penny Cassiday, Crystal Simmons and his dog, Daisy.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, C.C. and Leila Belle Huffman, Richard and Martha Skidmore; father-in-law, Charles Cassiday and brother-in-law, Rick Cassiday.
Charlie was a natural-born truck driver, working at Shenandoah Trucking, Harrisonburg Auto Auction, and Keen Trucking. One of his proudest accomplishments was a 5 Million Mile Safe Driver award. He was blessed with five years of retirement, where he enjoyed driving his 1976 Triumph and his new hobby of collecting rocks/artifacts. Charlie was a gifted storyteller with a funny, quick wit that kept his family and friends entertained.
A celebration of life will be held Aug. 19, 2023, at One Eleven South Main venue in Bridgewater from 4:00-8:00. Please join us with your love and memories of Charlie and a covered dish to share.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Services in Bridgewater, Va. Online Condolences may be shared with family at johnsonfs.com.
Charlie’s family would like to thank everyone who has poured comfort, love, and prayers into us during this difficult time. We will miss him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.