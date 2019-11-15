Charles “Charlie” Wayne Shifflett, 62, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Shifflett was born Aug. 10, 1957, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Warren E. Shifflett, Margaret Ann Hammer and was raised in the home of the late Susan Smiley.
Charlie served in the U.S. Army in Germany for three years. He was a lifetime resident of Elkton and attended Montevideo High School, where he enjoyed playing football. He retired from VDOT after 40 years of employment and was employed at the Town of Elkton for two years. He was a member of the Avis O. Comer VFW Post 8613 and the McGaheysville Fire Company for a number of years. He loved hunting, was a fan of NASCAR and enjoyed watching Chase Elliot, Kasey Kaine and Bill Elliot.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, who was raised in the home, Brandon Shifflett, and a brother, Larry E. Shifflett.
On April 6, 1990, he married Joanne Davis Shifflett, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepchildren, Freddie Lee Sipe Jr. and wife, Geneva, of Lake Anna, Margaret Sipe Bowman and husband, Barry, of Grottoes and Vickie L. Smiley and husband, Cricket, of Grottoes; a number of stepgrandchildren; stepgreat-grandchildren; one stepgreat-great grandson and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with the Rev. Mark Leatherman officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.