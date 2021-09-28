Charles “Chip” Lewis Shank II, 55, of Richmond, Va., passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Chip, born on April 18, 1966, was the son of the late Charles Lewis and Harriette Lowery Shank of Harrisonburg, Va.
Chip attended Harrisonburg High School, class of 1984. He went on to earn an Associates of Applied Science with a major in business management and an Associate of Arts and Sciences with a major in business administration from Germanna Community College. He also earned three certificates in Small Business Management, Accounting, and Supervision. He worked for the last nine years as a truck driver, two years for the Feed More food bank of Virginia and seven years for Airgas. He also spent many years raising and training canines to work for Homeland Security.
Chip’s favorite pastime was talking; he never met a stranger and enjoyed making everyone around him laugh. He was always designing and brainstorming new ideas and had just begun preparing for his lifelong dream of thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail, which he planned to do in 2022. Chip loved classic rock and concerts, fishing and hunting, driving Lynn around in his fully restored 1979 Triumph Spitfire, attending college football games, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a lifelong fan of the UVA Cavaliers and the Washington Redskins.
Chip is survived by the love of his life and devoted partner, Lynn Emswiller; “stepchildren”, Chelsea Davis of Indiana and Daphne Brendle (Logan) of North Carolina; sisters, Susan Woolridge (David), Mary Powers, and Nancy Wayland (Glenn) of Virginia; brother, Justin Davis of Virginia; stepsiblings, Jim Wheatley (Barbara), Bob Wheatley (Karen) and Susan Wheatley Grow (Mike); nephews, David, Brock, and Reece Wayland; and numerous family and friends. Chip was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Harriette Shank.
A celebration of Chip’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 8, 2021, at his favorite hangout, the Lilly Pad Restaurant (9680 Osborne Turnpike) in Richmond, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Chip’s memory to the Feed More food bank of Virginia or to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which helps to protect, manage, and advocate for the scenic trail.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.