Charles “Chuck” Albert Gravatt, 72, of Port Republic, departed this life to his eternal peace on Aug. 25, 2021. Charles was born April 23, 1949, in Monmouth County, N.J., and was a son of the late Charles R. Gravatt and Doris Edwards Gravatt.
Charles’ greatest joy was his family. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 42 years, Joan T. Reveley Gravatt; daughter, Shami Gravatt Pizarro and son-in-law, Elpidio “Steve” Pizarro and grandchildren, Charles and Roman Pizarro. He also leaves behind his brother, Robert Gravatt and sister-in-law, Darlene; nephews, Scott and Christopher Gravatt; sisters-in-law, Vi Reveley and Karin Cash; aunt, Jean Carney and cousin, Nancy Carney Cardosa.
Chuck loved cooking and entertaining people at the house that he built. He was an avid Harley rider and enjoyed the freedom of the wind blowing through his hair. He was a hard-working carpenter for over 50 years and also worked at Elkton Manor Assisted Living. He enjoyed watching and rooting for the New York Yankees. He was a friendly and caring man who was always willing to lend a hand to anybody. He especially enjoyed the role of being a grandfather and his memory will lovingly live on.
A memorial service will be held at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.