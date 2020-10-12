Charles “Chuck” R. Davis Jr., age 78, of Elkton, Va., passed away from cancer on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at home with his loving wife, Darlene, at his side.
Chuck was born in Indiana and graduated from Marion High School in 1961. He was a manager for a finance company and later worked at Mem Corp in Indiana before relocating to Virginia in 1983 for employment at E System/Raytheon where he was an engineer. He moved to Elkton 15 years ago after visiting the area several times and liking the slower pace of life.
Chuck was a faithful member of the Elkton Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder, Treasurer and choir member and truly loved his church family.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Davis; his daughter, Susan Davis; and sons Charles Davis (Rena) and Steve Davis (Judy) and stepchildren, Calvin Howell (Sally), Lionel Howell and Tammie Taylor.
Also surviving are his sister, Cleo Burgard; his aunt, Jean Shannon (Ray); numerous grandchildren and the mother of his children, Susan Baker Mitchell.
He is predeceased by his father, Charles R. Davis Sr.; his mother, Beverly Burwell Davis; and sister, Cherly Plummer, all of Marion, Ind.
A visitation will be held at Elkton Kyger Funeral Home, 115 Nicholson Road, Elkton, VA 22827, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St., Manassas, VA 20110 on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., where a memorial service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Private interment at Stonewall Memory Gardens. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Presbyterian Church.
