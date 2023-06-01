Charles Curry Pennybacker
Charles Curry Pennybacker, 86, of White Birch Estates, passed away at Sentara RMH Medical Center, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
He was born March 29, 1937 to the late Winfield Scott and Treva Mae (Moyers) Pennybacker, of Franklin, W.Va.
He is survived by brothers, William “Bill” Pennybacker and wife, Diana, and Carroll Pennybacker and wife, Jackie; nieces, Debbie Woolf, Robin (Sherwin) Garrett, Valerie (Brad) Rodgers, and Heidi Green; nephews, Shawn Pennybacker, and Matthew Pennybacker; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Propst.
Charles worked several different jobs, but his most rewarding one was when he purchased “The Thomas House Restaurant” in Dayton, which he successfully ran for 25 years. He made many friendships serving numerous meals of good homemade food. He was a very generous man to his family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A service celebrating his life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Monroe officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin, W.Va.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice, or do a good deed for someone. They would also like to thank White Birch Estates for the excellent, compassionate care given to Charles, and to Johnson Funeral Service for their professional services.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
