Charles Grant “Dick” Richardson passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on July 18, 2022 at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, the place that was his home since 2006.
Dick was known throughout his life for his wit and sense of humor, even up until the final days. Born in Crisfield, Maryland to the late Charles F. Richardson and Ruby Bedsworth.
Richardson, Dick enjoyed the water and most things connected with it. Many family vacations involved trips to a beach. He loved a good crab cake, was an able captain of the pontoon boat on family trips to Smith Mountain Lake, and enjoyed fishing, passing along tips and tricks to grandchildren trying their luck off the dock at the lake.
To say he led a full life is an understatement. In 1942, he left high school early (over the objections of his mother) to help the war effort and took a machinist apprenticeship at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. Drafted in 1943, he served in a Tank Destroyer Battalion as an assistant gunner and was twice wounded in Europe, the second injury (thankfully a minor one) coming just two days before VE Day. He received the Purple Heart for both injuries.
After the war, he completed high school, enrolled at American University, and then The George Washington University School of Pharmacy. In a class at American, he met the love of his life, Lillian Clarissa Volz, and they married in 1949. Dick received his pharmacy degree in 1952. He was a registered pharmacist and eventually became Director of Pharmacy at Prince George’s Medical Center in Maryland.
Dick and Lill pursued a wide range of interests and activities, ranging from gardening to travel to volunteer work and bottle collecting. Shared interest in bottle collecting led them to write a book on pharmacy antiques because they found there was no suitable collectors book on the market. They exhaustively researched old trade catalogs and produced The Pill Rollers, first published in 1979 and later revised in 1992 and 2003. Dick was recognized as a knowledgeable source on the history of pharmacy and was published in leading industry and pharmacy history journals.
While retirement might be a time of slowing down for some, it was never that way for Dick. He and Lill traveled to bottle shows and conventions across the country. They bought and sold apothecary antiques and even outfitted the basement of their house in Harrisonburg to resemble an “old time” drug store, complete with a druggist counter and assorted show globes, leech jars, patent medicines, and, of course, pill machines.
In his later years, Dick spent many days organizing and annotating a vast collection of family photos, arranging them into albums and memory books for the family. One of the remembrance books documents his time in World War II, complete with a recounting of his travels, action in combat, and assorted documents and artifacts he saved over the years. Another book was a remembrance for his wife Lill that organized many of the paper items she had saved. As he wrote last year in this book, “I have continued editing it. It’s a work in progress – a hobby actually.”
He was preceded in death by his wife Lillian and a brother, Donald Lee Richardson of Edgewater, Maryland. He is survived by two daughters and their spouses: Karen (Arlan) Blosser of Harrisonburg and Tami (John) Morello of Fredericksburg. He leaves behind five grandchildren: Ryan (Natasha) Blosser, Lindsey (Tim) Shantz, Lily, Lexi, and Alaina Morello, and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Detwiler Auditorium at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, officiated by Chaplains Steve Landis and Carmen Miller of VMRC. Guests who are not vaccinated are required by VMRC to wear masks.
The family asks that remembrances of Dick be made in the form of donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the VMRC Good Samaritan Fund. The family thanks the many staff members at VMRC and Cardinal Care who provided excellent support and care to Dick during his final years.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.