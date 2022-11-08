Charles Douglas “Charlie” Rexrode, 83, of Stuarts Draft, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab.
Mr. Rexrode was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Bluegrass, Va., and was the son of the late William Ralph and Virginia (Hammer) Rexrode.
Charlie retired from GE/Genicom after more than 40 years as an engineer. Mr. Rexrode was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Elks and Moose. Charlie was a car enthusiast. He was the ultimate wrench man, and formed Competition Enterprises in 1963. Charlie worked on cars most of his life, built custom show cars, and wrenched some of the best race cars in the Valley, drag and dirt. The family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to Petie Eavers and Michael Walsh for helping to carry on Charlie’s legacy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann “Pat” Rexrode, on Jan. 28, 2004.
Charlie is survived by his son, Steve Rexrode and wife, Donna, of Singers Glen; a daughter, Denise Hassett and husband, Michael; and grandson, Tyler Hassett of Holly, Mich.; longtime companion, Margaret Grimes; stepchildren, Rich Breeden and wife, Heather, of Albuquerque, N.M., Stephen Breeden of California, Sherry Nelson and husband, Victor, of Waynesboro, Rick Evers of Verona and Kathy Pierce of Roanoke; a sister, Barbara Dolbec and husband, Philippe Auger, of Monterey, Calif.; nine step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; a niece, Angela Miller and husband, Steve, of Franklin, W.Va.; and a nephew, Scott Dolbec of Saratoga, Calif.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Rexrode was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Shirley Ward.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church with Pastor David Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
