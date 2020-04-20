Charles ‘Duke’ Eugene Rexrode
Charles “Duke” Eugene Rexrode, 62, of Staunton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Swoope.
Obaugh Funeral Home’s staff will receive friends and family wishing to pay their respects throughout the day, Tuesday, April 21, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Taking governmental recommendations into consideration, the family will hold a private graveside service in St. Paul Cemetery.
