Charles E. Baker
Charles Eugene Baker, 79, of Melrose, died Friday, March 12, 2021. Charlie was born Nov. 20, 1941, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Maxwell D. and Ida Madeline Baker.
He lived in the Broadway area his entire life. On April 28, 1967, he married the former Shirley Shaver, who survives.
He retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Mauzy Division, after many years of service. He was an avid bear hunter and enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
Besides his wife, he is survived by siblings, Ramona Mitchell of Melrose and Janet Reedy and Eunice Shoemaker, both of Broadway. While they had no children, he is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Dale Baker; a brother, Maxwell (Pete) Baker; and an infant sibling.
His body was cremated, as he wished. A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Fire & Rescue or the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA.
