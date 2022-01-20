CHURCHVILLE -- Charles Edward Bell passed away Jan. 17, 2022 at his residence in Parnassus.
He was born Sept. 25, 1941, in Charleston, W.Va. to the late Clyde Bell and Magarelli (Bracken) Bell.
He graduated from Nicholas County High School and received degrees from Glenville State College and Madison College. Mr. Bell was a career-long educator and administrator, retiring from Augusta County Schools after 30 years of service.
In 1964, he married the former Janet Fix, who survives, along with three children, Kelly S. Bell, Jennifer G. Bell, and Michael Bracken Bell and companion, Tammy Mathers, all of Parnassus. He was a very special “Paw Paw” to grandchildren, Lindsey A. Ham, Rachael N. Armstrong, Shawn D. Wales and companion, Heisha Huffer, Dylan W. Wales and Alexandria E. Bell; and great-grandchildren, John H. Wheeler, Karsen S. Wales and Ava R. Eutsler. He is also survived by a brother, John “Mike” Bracken Bell and his wife, Ann, of Charleston, W.Va.; and a sister, Barbara Bell Sales and her husband, Kenneth, of Summersville, W.Va.
He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and golfing with his two longtime friends, Joe Taliaferro and Gene Lilly.
Following cremation, the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, in Bear Funeral Home. His ashes will be scattered on the family property in Parnassus at a later date. No formal funeral ceremony is planned.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
