Charles E. Day Jr., 67, was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 27, 2021. He was born Feb. 6, 1954, in New Market, Va., to Charles E. Day Sr. and Nettie (Wilt) Day.
On Sept. 28, 1973, he married Mary Louise (Ford) Day in New Market, Va., at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Together they celebrated 48 years of marriage, of which they enjoyed exploring and traveling out west in their RV.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Charlene (Day) Viola and Jacqueline (Day) Painter; his two sons-in-law, Mark “Andy” Viola and Michael Painter. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Debra (Day) Delawder and her family. He is preceded in death by sister, Betty Jo (Day) Waltman.
Charles enjoyed the outdoors and frequently traveled the Midwest on his Harley Davidson with his wife and miniature schnauzer “Skipper.” He was the proud member of the Winchester, Va. Harley Owners’ Group. He loved fishing, grilling, hunting, and spending quality time with his wife and daughters. Charles knew no stranger and could be found offering deplorable jokes to anyone he met. He was a Charter Life Member after serving 20 plus years in the New Market Fire Department. With over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, he committed himself to clients by designing plans to secure financial futures (most recently practicing under Mutual of Omaha). He had a vivid eye for assisting friends and families with real estate endeavors. Charles practiced as a real estate agent for 20 years. He believed that with the wisdom, courage, and strength from his Higher Power he could face any day.
The family will receive guests on Dec. 10, 2021, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. Masks are encouraged at the visitation and for the memorial service.
The memorial service will take place Dec. 11 in the Reformation Lutheran Church, New Market, Va., starting at 1:00 p.m. There will be a private family burial following the memorial service.
The family is requesting guests to bring a printed photographic memory of Charles for the photo guest book. Please be prepared to leave the photo for the family to cherish.
Condolences can be sent to the Day family at PO Box 55, New Market, VA 22844.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the New Market Fire and Rescue, New Market Police Department, or surrounding Animal and Rescue shelters would be appreciated by the Day family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
