Charles Edward Whetzel, 90, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at White Birch Communities where he was a resident.
Mr. Whetzel was born Oct. 18, 1931, in Rockingham, Va., to the late David Olin and Eva Grace Kagey Whetzel.
He worked for Wampler’s Grocery in his early years before joining the postal service, where he was employed for over 30 years until his retirement. Outside of work, he enjoyed repairing radios and TVs. He was a member of Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church.
On Oct. 18, 1958, he married Edith Jeanette Fadeley Whetzel, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Whetzel is survived by his sons, Michael Whetzel and wife, Connie, of Harrisonburg and Mark Whetzel and wife, Karen, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Benjamin Whetzel and wife, Amanda, Andrew Whetzel and fianceé, Rachel Payne, Sydney Whetzel and Claire Whetzel.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Whetzel was preceded in death by his siblings, Mildred Whetzel, David Whetzel and Willis Whetzel.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Life Church at Brown Memorial in McGaheysville with Pastor Justin Kimmel officiating. Burial will be held privately at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends following the service. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 817, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
