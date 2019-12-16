Charles Edward "Eddie" Cave, 63, of Dayton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 20, 1956, and was the son of Charlie and Arlene Cave.
He is survived by his fiancé, Terri Blankenship, of Dayton; children, Jennifer Lambert (Robert) of Dayton, Michael Cave of Staunton, Aaron Czimmer (April) of Crimora, Ben Czimmer of Rhode Island, Ryann Blankenship of Dayton, David Mongold of North Dakota, Robert Mongold of Timberville, and Ryan Cave of Mount Sidney; sister, Sissy Puffenbarger (Russell) of Lacey Spring; grandchildren, Trevor (Katie), Haley, Trista, Lani, Avery, Chase, Cooper, Blake, Mason, Jarvis, Karissa, and Gareth; great-granddaughter, Madison, and former wives, Nancy Harvey of Bridgewater, and Althea Cave of Timberville.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Tommie Cave; sister, Mabel Shull, and an infant brother.
In addition to being a dad and papaw, he was a lover of God and everyone he knew. In his early years, he was a truck driver and crane operator. He owned his own business before becoming a full time meat processor. He was well known for his musical talent and a big giving heart.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Randy Cosner and Pastor Darren Howdyshell officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church’s activity building. Feel free to wear a flannel shirt and bring a cup of coffee in memory of Eddie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to help with funeral expenses or Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, 6628 Briery Branch Rd., Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.